Home » Increasing victims of violent crimes in Chile, demonstration in Santiago – Corriere TV
World

(LaPresse) Hundreds of people, including many relatives of police officers killed in service, demonstrated on Sunday 16 April in Santiago de Chile against the sharp increase in violent crimes in the country. The demonstrators gathered in Plaza Baquedano – the center of the October 2019 demonstrations – and then ended the procession in front of the presidential palace. Some carried banners calling for the resignation of President Gabriel Boric, whose government is under pressure from a crime wave. According to official data, crimes, including homicides and robberies, increased by 44% last year compared to 2021. After the latest murder of a police officer, the government has ordered a series of actions. These include an extraordinary contribution of $1.5 billion to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers as they do their duty. Policing will be intensified in the 30 neighborhoods with the highest number of serious crimes. (LaPresse)

April 17, 2023 – Updated April 17, 2023 , 08:21 am

