Incredible in Romagna: jackals pretend to be rescuers and rob a house

The shameful operations of looters never cease to amaze. Always active in every emergency, they struck again in this case. The goal is the flooded houses in Emilia-Romagna, in detail we are talking about Ravenna where they were…

The shameful operations of looters never cease to amaze. Always active in every emergency, they struck again in this case. The objective is the flooded houses in Emilia-Romagna, in detail we are talking about Ravenna where a man and a woman were arrested. The arrest was finalized by the men of the state police on duty in anti-looting activities.

The two were arrested in the Fornace Zanattini area and allegedly burglarized the home of two elderly people. The loot from the theft amounted to around six thousand euros and what makes even more angry is that the man and the woman had pretended to be volunteers ready to help. No help, the two introduced themselves to the elderly couple offering them availability to join other volunteers to remove the mud from the house.

Nothing more false, the only intent was only to rob the house. Given the much support and solidarity of these days, no one had suspected them, trusting that proposal for help. And yet once again we have to deal with the usual looters who ruin Italian solidarity.

