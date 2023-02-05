An armed conflict has opposed English-speaking separatists and the Cameroonian government since 2017. After the failure of Swiss mediation, Canadian mediation is in full dispute. What is really happening?

Cameroon is currently going through several political crises. The most publicized is that which opposes the English-speaking part (South-West and North-West regions). The closest origins of this crisis are in 1971, during the reunification of the two Cameroons (French-speaking Cameroon and English-speaking Cameroon). This political crisis turned into an armed conflict in November 2017. It pits English-speaking armed groups against the Cameroonian army. Three attempts at dialogue have taken place: the Grand National Dialogue in Yaoundé, Swiss mediation and Canadian mediation. Why, despite everything, is dialogue or mediation stalling?

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet since October 26, 2021

The great national dialogue of Yaoundé

In a speech to the nation live from Crtv on September 10, 2019, Paul Biya announces the holding of a Major National Dialogue. It took place between September 30 and October 4, 2019 at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé. This dialogue is clearly the culmination of multiple appeals and pressure from national and international opinion. Emmanuel Macron, responding to a Cameroonian activist at the agricultural show in France on February 22, 2020, rightly recalled it in these terms:

I will call next week the president (of Cameroon) Paul Biya and we will put the maximum pressure so that the situation stops. There are human rights violations in Cameroon that are intolerable, I do my best. Emmanuel Macron at the Agricultural Show on February 22, 2020

It was after this outing that public opinion learned that Paul Biya’s visit to Lyon on October 9 and 10, 2019 was conditioned by two prerequisites: the holding of a dialogue with English speakers and the release of the opponent Maurice Kamto and his supporters detained in prison for nine months.

Curiously, among the eight commissions created to debate and take resolutions, the Grand National Dialogue takes place “in the context of the constitution” according to the wishes of Paul Biya himself. In the end, the debates definitively excluded the federalists and the separatists. The incessant warnings from some leaders like Felix Agbor Balla on this failure will not change anything. This dialogue, of course, could only end in failure.

The beginnings of Swiss mediation

The Cameroonian press learned, through a press release from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, that Switzerland was chosen by the parties to play the role of “facilitator”. The press release is dated June 27, 2019. This initiative therefore exists before the Grand National Dialogue initiated by Paul Biya and his government. Except that according to some sources, it was the armed independence groups that sought help from Switzerland. “Switzerland has been mandated by a majority of parties to facilitate an inclusive negotiation process,” the statement said.

The objective of this mediation or facilitation is to serve as an “instrument of Switzerland’s traditional good offices”. It is within the framework of the search for solutions of

Persistent violence in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon, which particularly affects the civilian population. He has worked for a long time in favor of a peaceful resolution of the crisis and respect for human rights in Cameroon. Information FDFA, Switzerland June 27, 2019

According Young Africa, the failure of the Swiss mediation comes from the withdrawal of the separatists. It was rather Lucas Ayaba Cho, the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGC), who had reservations about Swiss mediation. The English-speaking leader therefore invites Switzerland to clarify its position by specifying whether it is only a “facilitator” or a “mediator”. This ambiguity of Switzerland will not reassure the separatists. So they will start to distance themselves.

To everyone’s surprise, the information that Cameroon had withdrawn from Swiss mediation circulated in the press. According News Cameroon, Paul Biya would have declined Swiss mediation in July 2019. The armed group “Ambazonia Coalition Team (ACT) – Team Ambazonia” publishes a press release to inform the public that the Cameroonian government has ended its participation in the mediation. Other sources indicate that the organization of the Grand National Dialogue by Paul Biya is already a sign of the failure of this mediation.

The revival of Swiss mediation

Swiss mediation resurfaced a year later, on October 22, 2021. According to Actu Cameroun, the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, also called Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) met with separatists in Germany. The HD is an organization appointed by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to facilitate mediation on the side of English speakers. During this time, the FDFA is in charge of taking care of the facilitation with the Cameroonian government.

This meeting convened by the HD and which brought together some armed groups called “Ambazonians” aimed to relaunch the “Swiss initiative”. Cho Ayaba Lucas, who had reservations, was restored to confidence. However, despite the opening of the English-speaking leader, another tension remains. According smart africa“Switzerland is no longer a mediator in the English-speaking West” for reasons of disagreement between the two factions of the interim governments of the Ambazonian Republic led by Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and Samuel Ikome Sako.

On the side of the Cameroonian government, dissension is also observable. The Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic (SGPR), Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, in favor of Swiss mediation, is slowed down by the silence of Paul Biya. This silence, say some sources, is marked by the mistrust of the President of the Republic between the FDFA and the SGPR. This distrust is due to the tension observable in the seraglio for a succession at the head of the state.

Canadian mediation in the spotlight

On January 20, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada informs national and international opinion of the existence of an ongoing mediation. It is Adrien Blanchard, Press Attaché in the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, who made this annonce in a press release. Minister Mélanie Joly is delighted that “the parties to the conflict have agreed to begin a process with a view to achieving a comprehensive, peaceful and political resolution of the conflict”. This news is greeted by journalists and national opinion who are eager to see the end of the war.

What are the parties involved saying?

To confirm the opening of this mediation, the Ambazonian groups who participated in the preliminary talks, signed a communiqué on January 21, 2023. According to this press release, several groups have already had to participate in three pre-talks to prepare for the preliminary talks.

Ambazonian groups that participated in the pre-talks:

AGovC directed by Lucas Cho Ayaba;

APLM;

SOCADEF ;

Interim government IG led by Julius Ayuk Tabe;

IG directed by Marianta Njomia;

IG led by Chris Anu;

IG led by Samuel Sako Ikome;

the Ambazonia Coalition (ACT) team.

(2/2) We congratulate President Biya, the Cameroonian government and all parties to the discussions for the courage they are showing in taking this important and positive step towards a lasting peace. — U.S. Embassy Yaounde (@USEmbYaounde) January 23, 2023

Of these groups, the following four were nominated as representatives, accepted and participated in it and signed the final communiqué:

AGovC/ADF (Luke Cho Ayaba) ;

African People’s Liberation Mouvement APLM/SOCADEF (Ebenezer E. Akwanga) ;

Interim Government (Dabney Yerima) ;

l’Ambazonia Coalition Team ACT (Emmanuel J. Taylor).

Each group has designated two members as delegates to represent them at each meeting. We also learn that three pre-talks were organized in Canada from October to December 2022 with the Government of Canada as facilitator:

Montebello from October 10 to 14, 2022;

Mont Tremblant from November 7 to 9, 2022;

Toronto from December 15 to 17, 2022.

As for the Cameroonian government, it did not react until three days later, on January 23, 2023. This reaction by René Emmanuel Sadi, spokesman for the Cameroonian government, only intervened after the effervescence of the turmoil within of national opinion. After the failure of the Great National Dialogue and Swiss mediation, is Canada coming to save face?

Curiously, the Cameroonian government, through René Sadi, denies knowledge of any mediation, even less Canadian. Why does the Cameroonian government deny this mediation? Did Canada lie? We will try to answer these questions in another post.