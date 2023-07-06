Home » Indi in a bikini from 14 years ago | Fun
by admin
Indi Aradinović celebrated her 37th birthday in Haurgada and posed for all the money, proud of her curves and kilograms.

Source: Instagram/indy_ara_indira

The singer Indira Aradinović Indi barely survived three years ago after a stomach reduction operation, which was followed by numerous complications and she spent a long period in the hospital on the edge of her life, and today she proudly shows her flawless line and is so lost enough weight to fit into the clothes she wore fourteen years ago.

The owner of the hotel in Hurghada, where she stayed while on vacation with her friend after a turbulent year in which she got divorced after only four months of marriage, gave her a birthday surprise that she did not expect, and she also used the microphone while seducing her in a tight pink the dress.

She also published several provocative photos from Hurghada, in which she is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that she wore 14 years ago. It is interesting that the pictures are without processing in Photoshop, as well as without filters for beautification, and many stated that the singer “very pretty“.


INDI WENT INTO THE BATH SINCE 14 YEARS AGO! An old photo surfaced on the networks and no one can believe it – “What kind of cat was she?”

A photo appeared on social networks in which Indi is wearing the same piece, only in a different combination, and it was taken in 2009 and it says: “What a cat she was”.

See also how Indi spent her birthday evening, as well as what kind of surprise they gave her.

