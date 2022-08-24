Home World India accidentally launches a missile on Pakistan, the Air Force soldiers fired
India accidentally launches a missile on Pakistan, the Air Force soldiers fired

India accidentally launches a missile on Pakistan, the Air Force soldiers fired

NEW DELHI. India fired three Air Force officers held responsible for the “accidental” launch of a supersonic missile that entered Pakistan 125 kilometers from the border last March, exacerbating the historic tension between the two neighboring countries.

The Military Aviation announced it last night. Delhi had initially blamed the “deplorable episode” on a technical malfunction during a routine check, and then initiated an internal investigation at the secret military base from where the missile was launched. In yesterday’s statement, the Air Force said the three officers were found guilty of serious violations of standard procedures.

Pakistan had claimed that the incident had damaged private property and had requested, through a summons from the Ambassador, a joint verification, which India refused. The missile was of the BrahMos type, launchable from the ground, from an aircraft or from a ship or submarine, also capable of carrying atomic warheads and traveling at Mach 3, that is three times the speed of sound. It is produced jointly by India and Russia, its name is a tribute to the two great rivers, the Indian Brahmaputra and the Russian Moscova.

