The death toll of an avalanche that hit a group of mountaineers in the Indian Himalayas is 19 dead. The incident took place last Tuesday in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The group of climbers stood at an altitude of 4,880 meters and consisted of students and instructors from a local mountaineering institute, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. “Nineteen bodies have been recovered. There are still ten missing,” he said Ridhim Aggarwalan official of the Catastrophe Agency of the Indian state of Uttarakhand.