India and US increase cooperation to contain China

The key points Agreement signed to produce armored vehicles Negotiations underway on General Electric engines for Indian fighters Blinken calls for more collaboration with Canada on the case of the assassinated Sikh leader

Listen to the audio version of the article

The diplomatic and defense leaders of India and the United States met yesterday in New Delhi with the aim of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries and collaboration on the technological and defense front.

After the conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated American appreciation for the Indian line on the war in the Middle East (“We appreciate the fact that from day one India has firmly condemned the attacks of 7 October») and asked for collaboration with Canada in the investigation into the killing of a Sikh separatist leader for which Ottawa holds New Delhi responsible.

India and Canada, Blinken said, “are two of our closest partners and, of course, we want to see them resolve any differences or disputes they have. As friends of both, we feel it is very important that India collaborates with Canada in its investigation and that they find a way to resolve this difference cooperatively.”

Collaborations in the military and intelligence fields

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh explained that they had discussed a roadmap for more intense collaboration on the intelligence, surveillance and armaments fronts. Negotiations to equip Hindustan Aeronautics’ Tejas with engines produced by General Electric have made progress, but have not been concluded, as have those for the purchase by New Delhi, for around 3 billion dollars, of 31 drones produced by General Atomics.

However, it is official that India and the USA will collaborate for the production of an unspecified number of Stryker armored vehicles to be deployed in the regions bordering China and Pakistan.

Share this: Facebook

X

