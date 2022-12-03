The United Christian Forum is an intersectoral Christian organization fighting for the human rights of Christian minorities in India. In a statement, the group condemned the daily increase in violence against Christians. “The federal and provincial governments should act now to stem this worrying trend.”

(Vatican News Network)The United Christian Forum pointed out in a statement a few days ago that the oppression of Christians in India “is not only increasing year by year, but even month by month.” The United Forum is an intersectoral group of Christians that supports fundamental liberties and promotes the values ​​of justice, fairness and liberty.

According to UCA News, data collected by the United Christian Forum through its helpline shows that as of November 21 this year, there were 511 incidents of attacks on Christians, compared to 505 last year. The data shows that the most dangerous place for Christians in India is Uttar Pradesh in the north, followed by Chhattisgarh in central India, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the south. Uttar Pradesh recorded 149 incidents of persecution of Christians, Chhattisgarh 115, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka 30 each. “The increase in violence against religious minorities is a disappointing development that goes against Prime Minister Modi’s electoral promise to be more inclusive,” said AC Michael, president of the United Christian Forum.

The perpetrators’ attacks appear to be the same: accusing Christians of engaging in religious conversions, breaking into prayer meetings, or attacking individuals or small groups of Christians.

The United Christian Forum emphasizes that perpetrators go unpunished. In fact, the police turned a blind eye or arrested Christians on charges of forced conversions. Despite a series of directives from the Supreme Court of India to the government to curb these horrific acts of “mob rule,” Michael said the intensification of violence against Christian groups is due to the police’s failure to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice. .

