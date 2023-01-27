Home World India, BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi censored
Paramankeni, India – We are faced with the classic case of a bad remedy that turns out to be worse than the alleged damage. The damage would be a documentary broadcast by the BBC documenting what many already know in India: when he was governor of the state of Gujarat in 2002, he prime Narendra Modi he was accused of having obstructed the police intervention to save 1,000 Muslims from being lynched by Hindu fundamentalists.

