PARAMANKENI (INDIA) – What do you want to know about life at eight years old? However precocious and mature one may be, how is it possible to make choices that dramatically change one’s existence, even if one is supported by one’s parents? That’s what some child rights associations are asking India faced with the history of Devanshi Shanghviwho is not the youngest in a poor family, given that her parents are well-known diamond merchants from Surat, in the GujaratIndia, with a capital of 60 million.