World

Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on the disputed Himalayan border in the first episode of its kind between the two Asian powers in nearly two years. Soldiers from both sides sustained minor injuries in a clash on Friday in the Tawang sector of northeastern India’s Arunachal Pradesh territory, India’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. it borders southern China. Cnn reports it.

India’s defense minister accused China of trying to “unilaterally change the status quo” on the disputed Himalayan border. “On December 9, 2022, PLA troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo by encroaching on the Line of Effective Control,” said Rajnath Singh, referring to China‘s People’s Liberation Army and the de facto border between the two countries.

China said the situation on the border with India is “stable” today. “As far as we know, the situation on the border between China and India is overall stable,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. adding that the two sides “maintained an unhindered dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels”.

