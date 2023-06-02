Home » India, collision between trains: hundreds of passengers trapped, dozens of dead are feared




At least hundreds of people – at least 200 – were trapped in the carriages of a passenger train in India, which collided with a freight. It is feared that the disaster may have claimed dozens of lives.

This was reported by officials and local media. Several carriages of a passenger train derailed in Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, about 200 kilometers from the regional capital Bhubaneswar, following a collision with a freight train.

More than 100 rescuers are busy rescuing at least 200 passengers who are feared trapped in the carriages. This was reported by the Indian broadcaster NDTV. “The cause of the accident is under investigation,” said Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for Indian Railways. According to an initial reconstruction, some carriages of the Coromandel Express, which went from Howrah to Chennai, derailed and ended up on another track. The Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast freight train coming from the other side collided with the carriages and a third train was involved, according to NDTV, but the news has not yet been confirmed. According to Press Trust of India, the victims could be dozens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened by the train crash”. “At this time of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the wounded recover soon. I spoke to Railway Minister AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

