India has elected a tribal woman as its president, making Droupadi Murmu the first from that historically marginalised population and the second female to serve as the country’s head of state.

Murmu, 64, was the favoured candidate of the National Democratic Alliance, a political grouping headed by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party.

