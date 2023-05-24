India, growth prospects for the first country in the world by population and fifth by GDP

Listen to the audio version of the article

May 2014: Narendra Damodardas Modi becomes Prime Minister of India and launches the BRAP (Business Reform Action Plan), an annually updated strategic-planning document. In a nutshell: reforms, simplification of obligations and bilateral agreements to stimulate foreign direct investments as well as protectionist defenses to reduce imports and make room for local productions. The ultimate goal is to transform India into the world‘s leading manufacturing hub.

But let’s see where we are since then: the expected growth of GDP is steadily above 7%, just as exports are at 650 billion dollars, unemployment is well below 10%, per capita income, doubled in ten years, slightly exceeds 2,000 dollars a year, the public debt-GDP is around 90%, the inflation rate at 6.5% coinciding with the nominal interest rate, which means zero real rates and the largest population of emigrants in the world capable of generating more than 100 billion dollars in remittances as highlighted by the World Bank.

Economic policy and modernization

Indian economic policy has accompanied the modernization of its production system also with tax benefits and incentive schemes. The PLI (Production Linked Incentive Scheme) – which this year will account for almost 25 billion dollars in 14 production sectors – has made it possible, for example, to ensure that the mobile phones used by Indians are almost entirely produced in India.

More than 50,000 patents in the last five years, more than 100 “unicorn” start-ups – i.e. companies that reach a valuation of one billion dollars without being listed on a stock exchange – of which more than half in e-commerce and fintech which see the prevalence of US and also Japanese ownership and within a year the number of 500 referring to foreign companies operating permanently in the country will be reached.

Not surprisingly, the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) is well above 50, which means that the manufacturing entrepreneurship that counts expects India to grow steadily; the study centers of the large investment banks have reported in their reports that “India is gaining power in the world order” and “one of only three economies in the world capable of generating an annual economic growth of more than 4-500 billion of dollars”.