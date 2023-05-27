Home » India, has a dam drained to find his cell phone: official suspended from work
From the series “take everything away from me but not my cell phone”. An Indian government official has been suspended for ordering a reservoir to be drained to recover his $1,200 phone. For the operation, tells the BBC, it took three days. Kherkatta Dam carried two million liters of water. Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his cell phone while taking a selfie. When it was found, the device was too damaged to work. The official claimed he acted because the phone contained sensitive government data. Mma was accused of abusing his position.

Vishwas initially called divers for help. Then he paid to bring in a pump. Finally he explained that he had received verbal permission from a local official to drain “some water into a nearby canal”. The pump ran for several days, emptying about two million liters of water, enough to irrigate 600 hectares of agricultural land. The emptying was interrupted by the arrival of another water department official. At that point Vishwas was suspended until an investigation was opened. .

