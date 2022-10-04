NEW DELHI – The hearing to discuss the new application for release filed yesterday for Federico Negrithe 28-year-old from Pozzolo Formigaro (Alessandria) arrested in India in early July after crossing a bridge from Nepal without paying the 40 euro tax.

This was announced by the Alexandrian lawyer Claudio Falleti, who assists the family and coordinates from Italy – together with other colleagues in the Asian country – the case of the compatriot detained in the Maharajganj penitentiary in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The appeal follows the provision of non-release on bail decided by the judge in the August hearing.