India, in Manipur in flames horror for the video of the two women raped and forced to walk naked

The tribal clash in the Indian state of is now out of control Manipur on the border with Myanmar, a bloody conflict between the Hindu majority of the Meitei who populate the more prosperous valleys and the predominantly Christian Kuki who live in the mountains. A religious and tribal conflict, therefore, with murders on both sides in the name of privileges – such as maintaining balance and distances – carried out during a series of attacks and battles which in two months have left 130 dead on the ground, causing 35,000 to be displaced.

