India Opens Doors to International Listings as Local Stock Market Soars

India’s “international board” takes key step as local stock market hits record highs

India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has announced the launch of an international-oriented capital market reform in response to the strong performance of the local capital market. This move will allow listed and unlisted Indian companies to directly list their stocks in the Indian International Financial Services Center (IFSC), located in Gujarat International Financial City (GIFT). The GIFT project is a flagship initiative of the Modi government in the financial sector.

Under this reform, shares listed in India’s International Financial City will be denominated in U.S. dollars, making them comparable to stocks listed on international exchanges such as Nasdaq. This is a significant development as Indian companies previously had to complete an IPO in the country before issuing depositary receipts overseas to go public on foreign exchanges.

The reform aims to address the complexity and bias of the previous system, which favored well-known companies or those with a certain volume in local exchanges. Smaller start-up companies believe that their business models can receive higher valuations in some overseas markets. The Ministry of Finance of India will release guidelines on the listing of India’s International Financial City in the coming weeks, with plans to expand the regions allowed to list overseas.

The Indian government’s decision to open up cross-border financing opportunities is a departure from its previous focus on strengthening the local capital market. The opening of IFSC financing channels will enable Indian companies to have simpler access to cheaper foreign capital.

The IFSC, modeled after international financial centers like Singapore and Dubai, aims to provide a relaxed policy and taxation environment, as well as fiscal incentives. It currently houses two stock exchanges, a commodities exchange, and a precious metals exchange. Recently, with the official entry into force of the India-Singapore Cross-Border Link, India’s Nifty 50 index futures have also returned to India’s International Financial City, trading under the name GIFT Nifty. This development marks a milestone moment for the IFSC and strengthens its position as India’s own international financial center.

The reform comes as India’s local stock market hits record highs. The narrowing valuation differential between Indian companies going overseas and the domestic market’s depth have contributed to this move. The Modi government’s emphasis on strengthening the local capital market has now expanded to include facilitating international listings.

Overall, this reform is expected to boost cross-border financing opportunities for Indian companies and further consolidate India’s position in the international financial landscape.

