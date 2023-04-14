According to the announcements, India is becoming the most populous country in the world today and will threaten China in that position.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The UN forecast predicts that this month – and although it is difficult to determine exactly, it is said to be today, April 14 – India’s population will reach 1,425,775,850.

India has added an estimated 210 million to its population since the last census 12 years ago – almost as many people as live in Brazil. As of 2020, it gains approximately one million inhabitants every month.

India’s exact population today is unknown (the 2021 decennial census update has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic), but all signs point to exponential growth. While China‘s formerly steep population growth rate is beginning to decline, India’s curve continues to rise.

But during the same decades that India’s population growth soared, fertility rates declined. In 1964, Indian women had an average of six children, today they have almost two, in part because of the government’s family planning service, which India claims was the first country to provide it when it was launched in 1952.

“The primary goal was to slow population growth as a means of supporting the economic development of the country, which at that time was only a few years old”says Anita Raj, professor of global public health and director of the Center for Gender Equity and Health, University of California, San Diego.

The scheme has had some successes: the 2022 Indian Family Health Survey found that almost one hundred percent of married women and men aged 15-49 were aware of at least one method of contraception, France 24 wrote in its analysis.

The public health sector provides services to 68 percent of people who use modern contraceptives.

Forecasts predict that India’s population will continue to grow in the coming decades. The UN projection for the “medium version” puts the peak growth at 1.7 billion people in 2064.

This is mostly due to the fact that almost half of India’s population is under the age of 25, and will likely have children of their own in the coming years.