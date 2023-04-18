Home » India surpasses China in number of inhabitants: according to the UN it is the most populous state in the world
by admin
L’India has passed the Chinese demographically becoming the most populous nation in the world. The data are confirmed by the estimates of the United Nations: by the end of 2023 the inhabitants of the subcontinent will be 1.429 billionwhile in China the population will “stop” at 1.426 billion. Together, the two countries are home to 36% of the world‘s population. According to forecasts, the overtaking should have taken place in 2030: to anticipate it, among other factors, there was the drop in the birth rate in China, which has not stopped even with the end of the one-child policy seven years ago and with the green light to possibility of the thirdin 2021. In 2100, there could even be twice as many Indians as there are Chinese.

India surpasses China also from the point of view of economic growth, to 6%, against 4%. Home to rapidly expanding industries, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors, that of the subcontinent is the fifth world economy, with a gross domestic product of over 3.46 trillion dollars, destined – according to the national bank – to rise to third place within six years. Not only that: at the end of the century le pensions they will cost China 20% of GDP, while India 4%.

