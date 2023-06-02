India, train accident between two passenger trains: 50 dead, 500 injured and dozens of people trapped in the wreckage

Two passenger trains derailed in India. The budget is at least 50 dead and hundreds injured. In fact, around 500 people would be taken to hospital after the accident about 1,600 kilometers northwest of the capital New Delhi. The causes are under investigation. Rescuers are trying to free 200 people trapped in the wreckage.

Amitabh Sharma, a railway ministry spokesman, said 10 to 12 carriages of one train derailed and debris from some of the carriages fell onto a nearby track and struck another passenger train coming from the opposite direction. The news agency Press Trust of India he said the train was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.