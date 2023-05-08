Indian company the largest ship owner in the world | Info

Only 18 months were enough for this small Indian carrier to acquire a fleet of almost 60 large tankers and become the world‘s largest ship owner.

Only 18 months were enough for this unknown Indian carrier to acquire a fleet of almost 60 large tankers and become the largest player in the world market of oil carriers.

The company “Gatik Ship Management” has bought by far the most tankers on the market since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, he writes “Financial Times”.

In 2021, “Gatik” had only two tankers for transporting chemicals. Until April of this year, the company acquired a total of 58 ships, the total value of which is estimated at 1.6 billion dollars.

The background of such sudden business success as well as the question of the real owners of the company are shrouded in mystery. In March, GŠM was re-registered for export business, but there are no other official data on this

“Gatik” shares an official address with a shipping company from Mumbai called “Buena Vista Shipping”. This is another little-known shipping company that reported assets worth only $100,000 for two years.

Who is the real owner of Buena Vista Shipping and who financed the rapid expansion of Gatik’s fleet is still an enigma on the oil market.

Some Western analysts speculate that the connection should be sought in “Gatikov’s” largest client – the Russian “Rosneft”.

India increased imports of Russian oil

Share of OPEC countries in India’s oil imports in fiscal year 2022/2023 2018 is the lowest in the last 22 years, as Indian imports of cheaper Russian oil have jumped, according to data obtained from industry sources, he announced Seebiz.

OPEC members, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, saw their share of India’s oil market shrink to 59 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, from about 72 percent in fiscal 2021/2022, a Reuters analysis of data dating back to from 2001/2002

Russia overtook Iraq for the first time to become India’s biggest oil supplier, pushing Saudi Arabia into third place in the recently ended fiscal year, data showed.

OPEC’s share has shrunk as India, which rarely bought Russian oil in the past due to high transportation costs, is now a major oil client for sea-borne Russian oil, which Western countries rejected after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

India imported about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil in 2022/23, which is about 23 percent of the total imports of 4.65 million barrels per day.

