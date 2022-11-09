Home World Indian foreign minister says will continue to buy Russian oil
by admin
First Financial 2022-11-09 16:19:25

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On the 8th local time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and visiting Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar held a meeting in Moscow. This is the first time a senior Indian official has visited Russia since the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Jaishankar said that Russia-India relations are beneficial to India in terms of ensuring India’s access to the international oil and gas market on the most favorable terms, and he hoped that such relations will continue in the future. India will continue to buy Russian oil, and the two countries will also expand trade relations.

