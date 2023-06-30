Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, movie review (2023)

The final cartridge of Indiana Jones – at least that of Harrison Ford – is reminiscent of Daniel Craig’s James Bond: two iconic movie characters in need of finishing either due to changes in society, in the case of agent 007, or as It happens here, from the advanced age of the protagonist.

Thus, both in “No time to die” like in this “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”, there is a self-awareness of the final chapter that leads to including reminiscences of the previous ones. There are even elements that refer to other emblematic Ford films as if it were also his last: in the opening part, Jones, like the fugitive Richard Kimble, is wanted for a murder he did not commit.

The Proustian madeleines of this fifth installment take the form of emblematic veteran actors of the saga (John Rhys-Davies), the substitution of others (there is a rascal who acts as the Stopper of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) or environments and contexts already gone through such as Nazi Germany. In addition, as he will spend with Ana de Armas in “No time to die”, the inclusion of a powerful female character that contrasts with the usual residual female presence, if not annoying, in typically masculine adventure films is required. In this case, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s determined goddaughter.

But “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” it has the virtue of balance: the trace of the past does not drown out the final result of a film that also incorporates previously unpublished passages of its own, like a marine adventure. Although the development of the film is irregular in terms of the interest aroused by the adventures that make it up, the rhythm is constant, something is always happening and the few necessary pauses are measured.

But if the film succeeds in something, it is in one of the most arduous tasks: how to finish. Emotional to the point of tears, the film articulates from the beginning, and without giving them away, the perfect plot resources and excuses to conclude – even in a double ending – being faithful to the spirit of the character while endowing him with an unusual humanity.