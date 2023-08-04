India’s Supreme Court has suspended the two-year prison sentence of Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader accused of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s Supreme Court has suspended the defamation conviction of Rahul Gandhi, one of the country’s top opposition leaders. Last March Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison for calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a thief» during an election rally in April 2019. After that sentence he was also expelled from parliament. With the decision of the Supreme Court, Gandhi will be able to return to parliament and participate in next year’s general elections.

Gandhi is 52 years old and is the latest member of a highly successful political dynasty, which despite its homonym is not related to Mohandas Gandhi, one of the most important leaders of India’s independence movement. Rahul Gandhi is one of the leaders of the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party (of which his mother Sonia, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in office between 1984 and 1989, is president).

