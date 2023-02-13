Home World Indictment against eight people for drugs | Info
The Court of BiH confirmed the indictment against Saša Ratković and seven other persons for unauthorized production and trafficking of drugs, falsification of documents and money laundering.

In addition to Saša Ratković, Vasilije Stjepić, Dražen Šiniković, Dragan Supić, Tomislav Vidaković, Vladica Rakić, Mitar Blagojević and Miroslav Čalija are also accused.

Ratković, Stjepić and Šiniković are accused of organized crime related to the criminal offense of illegal drug trafficking and money laundering, while Supić is accused of illegal drug trafficking.

Vidaković, Rakić, Blagojević and Čalija, in addition to illegal drug trafficking, were also accused of falsifying documents, and Čalija of involvement in money laundering, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina announced.

The indictment states, among other things, that a person whose initials are MM, in the period from mid-2020 to the end of 2021, organized an organized crime group in the territory of BiH, to which the accused as members knowingly and voluntarily joined.

The announcement states that the group was formed to commit criminal acts with the aim of obtaining illegal property benefits, and operated in the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, several EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and some members and in the countries of South America.

