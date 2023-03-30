Home World Indictment brought against Donald Trump | Info
In Manhattan, New York, the Grand Jury voted to indict Donald Trump.

For the first time in American history, a current or former president is facing criminal charges, CNN reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. They allege that Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged relationship in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign, prosecutor Alvin Bragg investigated.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, said he paid the warrant money to buy silence about the then-presidential candidate’s extramarital affair. Donald Trump denies that he had an affair with Stormy Daniels, and people close to the former president claim that Cohen worked on his own.

The investigation into this case lasted for years but was accelerated last week. The biggest fear of the authorities is not to repeat the violence seen in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump, defeated in the elections, called on his supporters to challenge the results. He also claims, without arguments, that the current president, Joe Biden, stole his election victory.

