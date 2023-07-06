Indictment filed against Mirjana Karanović | Fun

The first basic prosecution filed an indictment against the actress Mirjana Karanović due to the suspicion that on 27.10. In 2022, she caused serious injuries to her neighbor SS

The First Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade submitted an indictment proposal against MK to the First Basic Court in Belgrade, due to the existence of justified suspicion that on October 27, 2022. year, committed the criminal offense of grievous bodily harm to the detriment of SS.

In the indictment, the suspect MK was charged with seriously injuring the injured SS in the courtyard of the residential building on the specified day, in such a way that after a short verbal discussion, she grabbed her right hand in the breast area, shook her by moving her hand, and then pushed her away. , as a result of which the injured party fell on the concrete floor and as a result of which fall the injured party sustained a serious physical injury in the form of a fracture of the left femur.

The prosecution proposed to the court that according to the defendant imposes a prison sentence of eight months and at the same time determines that the sentence determined in this way will not be carried out unless the defendant commits a new criminal offense within two years.

As a result of the fall, SS’s neighbor suffered serious physical injuries, which were confirmed after a medical examination. She suffered a fracture of her left hip and was kept for treatment, and Mirjana Karanović previously explained in detail what happened.





“She didn’t give up and continued to shout that my mother was crazy and pulled my shirt, even though her son kept telling her to calm down. Everything that happened was really an unfortunate coincidence. I just wanted her to move the hand she was holding me with, and at that moment she tripped and fell. It’s a combination of circumstances. I didn’t do it on purpose, I picked her up and waited with her son for the ambulance to take her away,” she said at the time, adding that she was sorry and added:

“I called her son, she is currently in the hospital awaiting hip surgery. He told me that everything will be fine and not to worry and that he is very sorry that this happened. I hope she will be fine, because everything else can be solved. I hope that everything will end well”.