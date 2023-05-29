Indie music news – MondoSonoro

“So used to abandoning myself/I can’t believe I’m still alive” is one of the devastating phrases we hear people say Kesha in “Gag Order”. In fact, almost at the beginning, since it belongs to the first theme of the sequence, “Something To Believe In”, in which he reflects on the need to believe in something (despite the fact that if we think we know everything we think we don’t), and, by extension, the need for affection from others, but above all for affection that comes from ourselves. And how trauma makes this quite complicated, but not impossible. Or, at least, not to give up the hope that it might be possible.

In “Fine Line”, mentioning the line between “What’s entertaining and what’s just exploiting the pain/but hey, look at all the money we made off me”, Kesha He seems to review his latest albums like this. It is a simplification, of course, but it is true that “High Road”(20) usually showed a funny face and more similar to the Kesha of the first two albums, after “Rainbow” (17) would have treated his condition in the midst of Dr. Luke’s storm. And, in front of them, “Gag Order” Bet on telling the mental state of the singer without addressing specific people, both because of the judicial “gag” and because it focuses on her, on how she can get out of the hole she is in and how, at times, it seems that she is getting it. .

the author of “Praying” He has commented in interviews that he sees this album as the breaking latest news “of the death of the ego and of a spiritual awakening”and what he wanted “Let it sound like my mind sounds, continually moving, plunging into depression, gratitude, anger, and hope.” In “Peace & Quiet”to cite just one example, sing that about “Monday I’m prayin’/tuesday I’m heinous/wednesday I’m stable”. The spiritual awakening is also reflected in the inclusion of up to four interludes (some within songs and others with their own entity): the philosopher Ram Dass, the spiritual leader Osho, the magician and personal friend Oberon Zell and even his niece Luna, who serves link between the spiritual and the family. See also When will Partizan and Cedevita Olimpija play in the semi-finals of the ABA League | Sport

For all this journey, Kesha gives a radical turn to its sound: with some exceptions that are not too far away (“Only Love Can Save Us Now”, “Peace & Quiet” or part of the most strange “The Drama” which ends up interpolating even “I Wanna Be Sedated” by Ramones), the production tends towards minimalism, perhaps too much. The veteran Rick Rubin has been chosen by the singer to lead a team in which Kesha he returns to work with Drew Pearson, Stuart Crichton or STINT, and adds Hudson Mohawke, Jason Lader from the band Furslide or the Finnish Jussifer, whom we have seen with Demi Lovato or Zara Larsson. with all of them, Kesha he moves between electronics and lo-fi with an aura of psychedelia and touches of soul, but always with an apparent restraint that, as we say, does not benefit him at all, since the production seems rather empty.