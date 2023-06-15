Indie music news – MondoSonoro

After Herrian’s debut, with two days of performances in Lekeitio and Mungia, the third installment of the parallel activities of the Bilbao BBK Live 2023, which Kobetamendi will once again fill with music at the beginning of July. It will be the fifth edition of in the city with 10 hours of music from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with more than 20 artists who will turn the streets and squares of the Biscayan capital neighborhood into an authentic daytime party for one day with an avant-garde, eclectic musical program open to all tastes .
Groups like Nena Daconte, Los Chikos del Maíz, Depresión Sonora, Chucho, SIMONA, Nerve Agent, Mirua, Aiko El Grupo, Laura Sam and Juan Escribano, Brava, Ben Santana, Airu…. You can check the schedules at the bottom.
All people who come to the event, which is held outdoors, will be able to purchase tickets for Bilbao BBK Live at a special exclusive price only on Saturday June 17 in Basurto.
The fourth and last stop of these parallel activities of the festival will be the next 6, 7 and 8 July in the center of Bilbao with the Bereziak program.