Indie music news – MondoSonoro

Go ahead, Wes Anderson already warned us with “The French breaking latest news“ (21) about his intentions to curl the loop of his expression and personal authorship, definitively leaving undecided viewers out of his offer, and much more absolute detractors. For this reason, we should not raise our hands to our heads when verifying that his new proposal, “Asteroid City”is directly brown for very coffee lovers and represents the current, and previously intuited, less accessible stage of this master of symmetry and pastel colors.

Immersed in the most western Chinchón and intrigued by the look at “Studio 1” that the filmmaker proposes to us, we witness a growing story that explores narrative meta-language like never before, alternating reality and fiction in a game of mirrors in which Nothing is what it seems. However, and despite his ingenious attempts to spin that constant going in and out, our ability to fully connect with his argument will be continually at risk due to that almost uncomfortable dissection of the film into passages and rundowns that will even come to torpedo its development. .

Drunk on himself and his iconic directional emblems, Anderson will do everything possible to make us stay within his arid and saturated landscapes, his more Norman Rockwell America, his Cartesian framings, and that naive and insightful romanticism that is built over time. from bizarre dialogues and bizarre circumstances. Because yes, Anderson cannot be denied the virtue of drawing us a smile from his characteristic tracking shots in which quick shots of humor flow, sometimes even in the background, nor can you put a but on the details of its visual and aesthetic proposal, meticulously cared for to the point of compulsion. However, it won’t take us long to realize that all this effort to underline his signature is basically the cover for an insurmountable and agonizing narrative sense that does what it can to survive.

Expectantly, and after the previous presentation of a suffocating cast of familiar faces, we will wait for Anderson to decide to direct us to a specific place. But it will simply be his cold delivery that is in charge of leaving us wanting to know more about the different lines of this saturated collection of protagonists, converted to our misfortune in mere brushstrokes within a whole. An almost childish use of some luxury resources, which we will also perceive in the undeserved background to which the music of the recurring Alexandre Desplat passes, who will enjoy a few moments of relevance –such as the funny sequence of the alien encounter, where Anderson once again reminds us of his good hand for animation- in favor of a soundtrack of cowboy dandruff and nasal yodeles.

Little more than its packaging and its punctual attempts to draw a subtext of emotion and introspection (with those children behaving like adults, and those adults behaving like caricatures) is what we can at least rescue from a self-absorbed Anderson locked in his most selfish discourse. A painting to admire, but that you would not want to hang in your living room. A candy for the eyes that after half an hour you have tired of sucking. For the staunch follower of the director, he will be a binge of everything for which he is paid homage; For the restless spectator, on the other hand, it will entail a whole exercise in patience and swallowing that not even his restrained footage will compensate.

