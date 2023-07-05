Indie music news – MondoSonoro

The 4th edition of the Bonaventura Fest will be held from July 7 to 9 between C/ Sant Rock and Pl/ L’Amistat de Pedreguer (La ciudad del rock).

This year the band from Gata de Gorgos will open on Friday the 7th on the stage of C/ Sant Rock woodwormwho will be presenting their album “Eléctrica Felicidad” live.

At night, from 24:30 h. and already in the pl/ L’Amistat, one of the winning bands of the previous contest, Kinky Boysthey will bring out their eighties rock with punk airs, followed by the Galicians The Bo Derek’s and his rock and roll in Spanish; And to end the first day Dates they will encourage the dance with their wild and garagero sixtie ye-yé sound.

Saturday will begin with the morning concert of the garage punk duo from Barakaldo The Rumbles in C/ Assutzena, in the afternoon on the stage of C/ Sant Rock chainsawsthey will demonstrate why they have been dedicating themselves to punk rock for more than 3 decades.

At night, they will open the stage of pl/ L’Amistat, Deaf Devilsthe other winning band of the contest that gave them the right to play at the Bonaventura Fest, recently arrived from performing in England and prior to their tour of Europe, youth, attitude, punk, and rock and roll in its purest form.

They will close, another group from La Marina Alta, diaspora y su post-hardcore y Sandre that will surely leave more than one with their mouths open with their squeaky and scathing punk.

On Sunday afternoon, at C/ Sant Rock, the festival will close, the locals The Symptomatics with their classic rock and roll and Anna Duke with their rhythm&blues, early soul and rock and roll from the 50s and 60s.

In addition to supporting local and national bands, it is a very good festival to meet bands that do not normally frequent the area, as in previous years it happened with The Fuzillis, The Vanjas o Duncan Reid & The Bigheads that left very good memories to the attendees.

