Indie music news – MondoSonoro

Figures like Owen Pallet o Martha Wainwright will spend from July 14 to 22 at the Cartagena festival, which will host special tributes to Lola Flores y Victor Jaraand where they will also be Ruben Blades, Fito Páez y Andres Calamaro.

This summer will be 28th edition of La Mar de Músicas. In other words, almost thirty years of festival in Cartagena. A great example of how a cultural event can mark the character of a city and shape it over time. This year’s programming will dedicate a special part to Canada, and Lola Flores and Víctor Jara will be honored. In total, close to forty concerts that, as always, move away from the commonplace and allow us to discover succulent surprises, with an open vision that is exemplary.

For nine days, from July 14 to 22, La Mar de Músicas will unfold in Cartagena with Canada as a guest country. “A country that has in common with the Cartagena festival being a benchmark for multiculturalism,” they point out from the Cartagena City Council. In fact, the appointment will bring together artists from 17 countriesincluding Rubén Blades (he will receive the La Mar de Música Award, five years after his unforgettable time at the festival), Fito Páez, Andrés Calamaro, Fatoumata Diawara (the Malian woman returns to Cartagena with an album produced by Damon Albarn) , Martha Wainwright, Silvana Estrada, Rozalén, Rodrigo Cuevas, the locals Arde Bogotá or Silvia Pérez Cruz, who will be accompanied by Maria Gadú and Liliana Herrero.

He tribute to Lola Floreson the centenary of his birth, will consist of a special and unique concert by Caliphate ¾. The fiftieth anniversary of the assassination of Víctor Jara will also be remembered, with the meeting of Valeria Castro, Luis Pastor, Muerdo or Isaac et Nora.

Spaces such as the Paco Martín Auditorium, the Patio del Antiguo CIM or the Plaza del Ayuntamiento will be visited by musicians from Brazil, Haiti, Japan, Portugal, Mali, Congo, France, Argentina, Morocco, Panama, Nigeria, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Spain and Chad.

Rozalen will be in charge of the opening concert of the festival. He arrives in Cartagena to present Headquarters, where the artist, closely linked to La Mar de Músicas, pays tribute to the roots, tradition and culture of Spain. A special concert in which she will be accompanied by Rodrigo Cuevas, Fetén Fetén, Eliseo Parra, the Ronda de Motilleja and the Ronda de Boltaña.

As to Canada, La Mar de Músicas will take a tour of that multiculturalism, latent in names like Mélissa Laveux or Afrotronix, who although Canadians are originally from Haiti and Chad respectively. There will be room for traditional Quebec music, represented by The Devil has Five. And the most indigenous sounds will come from the hand of Aysanabeeas well as the most contemporary through Lisa Leblanc, Owen Pallet (a few years ago he dazzled in Cartagena being practically unknown around here) and Marta Wainwright.

