Indie music news – MondoSonoro

July 31 Manu Chao opens the fourth edition of the Alhautor cycle. The Spanish-French represents like no one else that spirit of sustainability and appreciation for native talent that the Malaga event wants to convey. By the farm El Portón de Alhaurin de la Torre they will pass too Maria Pelae, Queralt Lahóz o DMBK among others.

Manu Chao arrives in Alhaurín de la Torre in acoustic format, on a tour that has come to be called The Grasshopper Alone and who has already traveled many countries. He is accompanied by Lucky Luciano on guitar and Miguel Rumbao on percussion, giving a good account of his extensive and famous repertoire (Clandestine, I like you, Je ne t’aime plus, Bongo Bong…). As in the rest of the events in our country, the tickets flew.

The rest of the Alhautor 2023 programming is intoxicated by that commitment to the land that we walk on that Manu Chao has always defended since his beginnings in Mano Negra. This is the case of artists like Queralt Lahoz y Carmen Xia that they star in a double program on the 3rd and that both come to embody that new urban sound with Andalusian roots in feminine. A day before for sure Maria Pelae he will have turned the wonderful auditorium of the Finca el Portón upside down together with another of the agitators of the current Andalusian scene, Garcia Picasso.

In this fourth Andalusian edition on all four sides, the Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (August 5), and they do so accompanied by Sherry Fino from Jerez, the latest revelation of that new scene that meets Andalusian rock and neighborhood flamenco to elevate a current and almost avant-garde discourse.

How could it be otherwise, the end of the party will be a matter of the project Wild Andalusia, a vindication of the Andalusian artistic revolution. In the words of Oh, Salvaje (producer of Alhautor), it is a meeting point for artists who naturally move away from the stereotyped vision of our culture and who manifest and reinterpret music with a contemporary vision without losing the roots and folkloric roots of our land. On Sunday 6 Alhautor reinvents the use of the space offered by Finca el Portón to hide treasures and present the performances of Caliphate Dj Set, Dalila, Delaschuches and Robzzz.

Alhautor is a proposal that was born in the summer of the pandemic and is one of the few events that made a good reading of that moment. Hence, in each edition there has been a firm commitment to the own and emerging talent that suffered so much from that situation, with the public that seeks full enjoyment of the artists and also, and no less important, with the environment. In the words of oh wild “La Finca el Portón is a space that is far from overcrowded and presents us with a close, sustainable cultural alternative with outstanding acoustics. In this edition, we are firmly committed to sustainability, developing a carbon footprint study thus setting a pioneering precedent in musical events in Andalusia”.

You have all the information and ticket sales in the Alhautor’s website.

