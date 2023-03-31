After the success of the first edition the Fulani Fest It is claimed as a female festival. Maria Pelae, Ginebras, Little bird, Ginebras, Russian Crab y Sofia Christ Dj command an extensive program of music and activities of the May 11 to 14 in Fuengirola (Málaga).

Fulani Fest In its first edition, it brought together more than five thousand attendees and in this second edition it raises the stakes and aspires to be the largest event for lgtbiqa+ female visibility in Spain. A quote powered by Fulanite of Talfor more than 20 years a national benchmark when it comes to talking about visibility, freedom, leisure and commitment to female pride in all areas of life, including the participation of women in cultural activities, together with the singer javier ojeda (Danza Invisible).

The first of the novelties is the Exhibition of Malaga Artists, a proposal aimed at new creators in the province of Malaga with the aim of making visible the female talent of the region. The 10 selected and candidates for the final are: Boterita, Mar Louise, Wasabi Cru, Paola Villa, Aida Garner, Martina diRosso, Ángela Hoodoo, Alba LaMerced, Julia Martín and Ana Sánchez. will open voting to the public through the website Fulani Fest from April 4 to 11 to choose the three finalists, which will be announced on April 15. The final will be on May 11, opening the long weekend, or what they have come to call the Fulanita Experience.

the djs Insider, Bailaferias, Roxell y Mery Martin They will be in charge of animating until late (20h to 4h) the Welcome party on Friday the 12th at Florida Beach (Mijas Costa). See also Clinton is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, Biden talks with him, Hillary and daughter-in-law go to visit | Daily Economic News

He Saturday It’s the big day, which will start with a Solidarity Women’s Beach Soccer Tournamentor (Ejido Fuengirola Beach). From 5:00 p.m. the Stage Fulani Fest in the imposing enclosure Marenostrum. The deluxe program includes Maria Peláe and friends, Ptzeta, Ginebras, Russian Crab y sophia christ to the dishes. El Fulanita is a family friendly festival and provides free access for children under 11 years of age (ticket management cost €1).

Ya el domingo we return to Florida Beach with two activities. On one side the talk: “Sex and dyke relationships” con Paula Alcaide, espe lopez y Eugenia Torres. live podcast Damn Bollodrama. Of other outdoor party with established DJs on the national scene such as Years Frost, Mia Wallas, Review y Rocio Saiz.