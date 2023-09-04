Indigenous illustrator Winny Tapajós Costa signs collab with Tupperware® – MONDO MODA

Tupperware® signed a collab with the indigenous illustrator, Winny Tapajos Costawhich signs three products of the brand.

Founded in 1946, Tupperware is a global leader in the production of innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products for storing, serving and preparing food. This partnership with indigenous illustrator Winny Tapajós represents a commitment to valuing indigenous art and culture, in addition to respect for sustainability in a unique fusion of art, culture and functionality.

Winny Tapajós Collection @ Disclosure

Born in Palmas, capital of Tocantins, Winny brings her personal insights and experiences to the creative process, infusing each print with elements that celebrate the richness of her cultural heritage. Winny, who belongs to the Tapajós people, originally from the Karidade village located in the Cobra Grande indigenous territory, in Santarém (PA).

Winny Tapajós Collection @ Disclosure

He brought to Tocantins a passion for art and a dedication to giving visibility to peoples and cultures that often remain invisible. At the age of 26 and graduated in architecture and urbanism from the Federal University of Tocantins (UFT), Winny began her journey in creating prints in 2020 and since then has sought to collaborate with companies that share her concern for sustainability and cultural preservation.

Winny Tapajós Collection@ Disclosure

The collection resulting from this collaboration encompasses three products:

Tupperware Round Winny 500ml: elegant and versatile, this piece is a perfect combination of design, practicality and durability. Its size is ideal for individual servings, and its airtight seal ensures food freshness for longer. Tupperware Winny Sandwich Holder: Specially designed to hold sandwiches and designed for on-the-go meals, this container combines sleek design with Tupperware functionality, ensuring snacks stay fresh and intact. Eco Tupper® Plus Winny Bottle 750ml: With a vibrant orange tone, this bottle was developed to accompany those who are always on the move. In addition to maintaining the freshness and flavor of drinks, its structural resistance combines with aesthetics, making it indispensable.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

