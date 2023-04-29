Indomie instant noodles, which Serbs love, withdrawn from the market | Info

Indomie instant noodles have been withdrawn from the market in Malaysia and Taiwan after a potentially cancer-causing compound was found.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Monthira

The Indonesian food giant has withdrawn the popular brand from the market in Malaysia and Taiwan Indomie instant noodles after health officials reportedly found a potentially cancer-causing substance.

Health officials this week found the compound ethylene oxide in special chicken-flavored Indomie noodles. It is a colorless and odorless gas and is used to sterilize medical devices. According to information from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, this compound may contribute to an increased risk of cancer.

By the way, the food giant defends the safety of its products after withdrawing the brand. “We would like to underline that our Indomie instant noodles are safe for consumption. All instant noodles produced by “Indofood” in Indonesia are produced in accordance with the food safety standards for instant noodles and according to the standards of the Indonesian National Drug and Food Control Agency,” said Indofoods board member Tufik Viratmadja.

Indonesia’s foreign trade director-general Budi Santoso told a news conference that local officials “immediately checked” the recalled products and found to be safe for consumption. He added that Taiwan’s regulations are “very sensitive and different” compared to those in Indonesia, CNN reports.

