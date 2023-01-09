Home World Indonesia: 7.6 magnitude earthquake at sea, tsunami warning
World

Indonesia: 7.6 magnitude earthquake at sea, tsunami warning

A strong earthquake measuring 7.6 was recorded in the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was found 265 miles (about 427 kilometers) south of the island of Ambon, 95 kilometers deep. There were then some aftershocks, measuring 5.5, reported by the Indonesian agency, which had initially issued a tsunami warning, which was later revoked.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide; last November 21, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the province of West Java, on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.

