The toll from Saturday night clashes at the end of a football match in Malang, Indonesia has risen to at least 174 dead and over 100 injured after police fired tear gas at thousands of angry fans who invaded the field after the defeat of their team. The Indonesian media reported this, adding that many of the victims have not yet been identified.

Riots erupted after the game ended Saturday night with hosts’ Arema FC defeating the city of Malang, East Java against Surabaya’s Persebaya 3-2.

Football is the most popular sport in the country, with huge crowds witnessing clashes between local rivals in the 18-team top flight league, but the game has been marred by hooliganism and mismanagement.

With nearly 275 million inhabitants, Indonesia has rarely managed to exploit its potential and has never again qualified for the World Cup finals after its only appearance in 1938, when the country was still known as the Dutch East Indies. .

Weakened by internal divisions – at one point two rival leagues each claimed the country’s top division – the country was banned from all international football by the governing body of FIFA in 2015.