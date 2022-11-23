Traumatized relatives await news of a loved one’s disappearance after an earthquake struck the town of Si’an in Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, triggering a landslide that is believed to have buried a nearby village.

More heavy machinery was deployed Wednesday to clear landslides as the 5.6-magnitude quake killed 268 people and left more than 150 missing.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Cugenang district, where at least one village is believed to have been buried by the landslide.

“If it was just an earthquake, it would just collapse houses, but because of landslides, it’s even worse,” said Zainuddin, who is searching for six missing relatives.

“In this residential area, there are eight houses, all buried and washed away.”

More than 1,000 police officers have been deployed to support search and rescue teams.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington – who lives in the nearby village of Thayedir – reported that about 25 houses had been swept by the collapsed mud into the river below, and she said about five bodies had been found , rescuers and residents were digging for survivors in the mud.

Jessica Washington said, “There are everyday objects everywhere – children’s toys, plates and other things – that look almost intact.”

Rescuers and locals dig through brown earth in an attempt to find survivors after Monday’s earthquake triggered a devastating landslide

Indonesia is one of the most earthquake-prone countries on Earth, and stronger offshore quakes are often recorded. But Monday’s quake was particularly deadly because it struck a densely populated area at a depth of just 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Officials also said poor building standards contributed to many deaths.

During a visit to Zhanjul, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of the capital Jakarta, on Tuesday, President Joko Widodo called for reconstruction efforts, including earthquake-resistant housing.

Resident Asi Wennasi and her family, who are taking temporary shelter in tents, told Al Jazeera that she was afraid to go home after many houses, especially brick ones, were damaged in the quake.

“In my village, many houses were destroyed and people were killed,” said Asi Wennasi, adding, “My mother’s house was brick and damaged, and my house was made of wood. Yes, no damage, but the ground is cracked.”

The quake also damaged hospitals, and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said there was an urgent need to ensure doctors could operate on the worst injured.

“My top priority is no more deaths,” Budi Gunadi Sadikin said during a tour of the disaster area.

“The number one priority is to make sure the seriously injured are cared for so they can survive.”