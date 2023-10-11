Indonesia Re-elected to United Nations Human Rights Council for Sixth Time

Indonesia has been re-elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the sixth time. The election took place during the 17th United Nations Plenary Session held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, on Tuesday (10/10).

In the United Nations General Assembly election, Indonesia received the highest number of votes (186 out of 192 votes) and will represent the Asia-Pacific region from 2024 to 2026. This is the highest number of votes Indonesia has ever received in the history of nominations to the Human Rights Council.

Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, expressed her gratitude for the trust placed in Indonesia by the United Nations. She emphasized that this is a sign of the United Nations’ belief in Indonesia’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights. Indonesia previously served as a member of the Human Rights Council in various periods from 2006 to 2022.

During a press conference, Foreign Minister Retno outlined three priorities for Indonesia as a member of the Human Rights Council. Firstly, Indonesia aims to enhance the ability of countries to promote and protect human rights through technical cooperation and capacity building. This includes issues such as gender equality, the rights of children and women, and health and development.

Secondly, Indonesia encourages dialogue and cooperation with regional groups and institutions. Strengthening relationships with other countries is seen as crucial in advancing human rights globally.

Lastly, Indonesia is committed to upholding the values of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and promoting multilateralism. The country believes human rights issues should not be politicized and calls for solidarity, inclusion, and equality in addressing these issues.

The United Nations Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states, with different regions represented. Apart from Indonesia, other countries elected to represent the Asia-Pacific region include Kuwait, Japan, and China.

Indonesia’s re-election as a member of the Human Rights Council reflects its ongoing commitment to human rights and its dedication to creating an inclusive partnership for humanity.

