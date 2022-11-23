original title:

Indonesia: Rehabilitation and rescue work in earthquake-stricken areas

On November 23, people searched and rescued the ruins of buildings damaged by the earthquake in Chanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wei Li)

On November 23, rescuers searched and rescued the ruins of buildings damaged by the earthquake in Chanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

On November 22, people carried out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Zhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

On November 23, a child walked by a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Jhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

On November 23, in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Zhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia, people hugged and comforted each other.

