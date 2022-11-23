Home World Indonesia: Rehabilitation and rescue work in earthquake-stricken areas-International-China Industry Network
World

Indonesia: Rehabilitation and rescue work in earthquake-stricken areas-International-China Industry Network

by admin

original title:

Indonesia: Rehabilitation and rescue work in earthquake-stricken areas

On November 23, people searched and rescued the ruins of buildings damaged by the earthquake in Chanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wei Li)

On November 23, rescuers searched and rescued the ruins of buildings damaged by the earthquake in Chanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Wei Li)

On November 22, people carried out search and rescue operations in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Zhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Setianjar)

On November 23, a child walked by a damaged house in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Jhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia.

See also  Livzon Group: The company is promoting the registration and declaration of the new crown antigen detection kit in China.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Setianjar)

On November 23, in the earthquake-stricken area of ​​Zhanyu District, West Java Province, Indonesia, people hugged and comforted each other.

According to the latest news released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 22nd, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 268 people. Rescue and various aftermath work in the disaster area is being stepped up.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Setianjar)

You may also like

World Cup Group E preliminaries upset Japan beat...

Russia denies willingness to evacuate near Kherson, battle...

Oil at peak on «price cap» assumptions, gas...

Indonesia earthquake relief efforts focus on landslide-hit villages...

Ali Khamenei’s granddaughter Farideh Moradkhani arrested in Iran...

Scottish independent Supreme Court rules: UK government must...

Iran, Khamenei’s granddaughter arrested

Ukrainian National Nuclear Energy Corporation: Several nuclear power...

Putin, the weapon of darkness to cause a...

Why is Qatar, the host of the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy