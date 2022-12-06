Home World Indonesia, sex outside marriage is a crime
World

Indonesia, sex outside marriage is a crime

by admin
Indonesia, sex outside marriage is a crime

JAKARTA – From today in Indonesia, having sex outside of marriage is a crime that carries sentences of up to one year in prison. The Indonesian Parliament has approved controversial amendments to the Penal Code that criminalize sex between unmarried people, which according to many represent an attack on citizens’ civil and political liberties.

The new rules banning cohabitation before marriage and prohibiting insults to the president and state institutions, as well as the expression of opinions in contrast with the Indonesian state ideology, known as “Pancasila” also passed with a majority of votes .

Indonesian politics has been working on penal code reform for decades. Commenting on the rumors, the Deputy Minister of Justice Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej he had said in recent days that he was “proud to have a penal code in line with Indonesian values”.

The authorities justify the tightening with the need to protect “marital institutions”. And they argue that it will have limited effects as sexual acts outside marriage can be reported “only by spouses, parents or children”.

Many civil rights groups have denounced the new rules as a very strong limitation on citizens’ freedoms and a dangerous drift towards religious fundamentalism in a country with an overwhelmingly Muslim majority.

The Pancasila ideology, on which the Indonesian state is founded, is divided into five fundamental pillars: faith in the one God; justice and human civilization; the unity of Indonesia; democracy guided by the inner wisdom of humanity, which is expressed in the deliberative acts of its representatives; and social justice for the Indonesian people.

See also  Japan's new confirmed cases of new crowns break 10,000 for the first time on the 29th

You may also like

Pepsi plans hundreds of layoffs in the US

In Indonesia, extramarital sex is a crime

Shocking Crimes Exposed Jiang Zemin Named China’s Number...

Oil, how the EU ban on Russia changes...

Inauguration of Christmas manger and lighting of Christmas...

The eleven Chinese police stations that scare Italy:...

Tianjin adjusts the management method of control areas...

Interest rate hike expectations “big cooling” the United...

TSMC went to the United States to set...

Overseas Chinese and international friends express condolences on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy