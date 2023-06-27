Indonesian plane crash kills 6 on board

2023-06-27 14:27:52

On June 27 local time, Indonesian Air Force official Henri Alfiandi (Henri Alfiandi) stated that in the crash that occurred in the town of Ellerim in Papua Province on the morning of the 23rd, none of the six people on board survived. Search and rescue personnel are currently cleaning up the scene of the accident.

Earlier, the Indonesian police reported that at 8 am on the 23rd, a plane crashed in the town of Ellerim, Papua Province, Indonesia. There were 6 people on board, including 4 passengers and 2 pilots. Because the crash site was located in a mountainous forest, and the bad weather hindered the rescue work, the rescuers went deep into the forest area on the 24th to start a full-scale search and rescue work.

It is understood that the crashed plane was from SAM Airlines (Semuwa Aviasi Mandiri), and the plane was flying from Elelim Airport in Papua Province to Ilaga Airport when the accident happened. Contact was lost seven minutes after takeoff.

