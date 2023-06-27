Indonesian police investigate child deaths from cough syrup – Xinhua English.news.cn

Indonesian police are conducting a preliminary investigation into whether officials at the country’s Food and Drug Administration committed a crime after more than 200 children across the country died after consuming tainted cough syrup.

Indonesian police investigations into the country’s Food and Drug Administration are the latest escalation in a global quest for accountability for tainted cough syrup linked to dozens of deaths last year in the Gambia and Uzbekistan, Reuters reported on June 26. Child deaths are also involved. The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.

Late last year, Indonesian police arrested and prosecuted eight people from Indonesian companies that imported raw materials for the cough syrup involved and sold them to pharmaceutical manufacturers, which were found to contain toxic industrial-grade Chemicals, not legal ingredients.

Andika Urrasyidin, Indonesia’s chief police investigator on the case, said police had summoned “several” Indonesian Food and Drug Administration officials for questioning and the investigation was still ongoing.

Indonesian prosecutors have so far indicted four companies involved – drugmaker Afi Farma, which allegedly sold the tainted syrup, CV Samudera Chemicals, which police say supplied the chemicals, and two of the company’s subsidiaries. Distributors Tirta Buana Kemindo and Anugrah Perdana Gemilang.

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Administration said the country’s surge in acute kidney injury cases linked to tainted cough syrup was due to several companies “exploiting loopholes in the safety and security system” and pharmaceutical companies not adequately checking them. Raw materials used.

