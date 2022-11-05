original title:

Indonesian President Joko Widodo: The CIIE will provide a dialogue platform for promoting the recovery of world economic growth

On November 4, the opening ceremony of the 5th China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in his video speech at the opening ceremony that since the first CIIE was held, the CIIE has been an important link for China-Indonesia economic and trade cooperation. Under the current challenging international situation, China-Indonesia economic and trade relations have developed against the trend. In 2021, the bilateral trade volume will exceed US$110 billion, a record high. This number is expected to continue to grow. The industries of Indonesia and China are highly complementary. Indonesia’s palm oil, coffee, bird’s nest, tropical fruits and other high-quality specialty products will further open up the Chinese consumer market through the platform of the CIIE.

Jokowi pointed out that under the current international situation full of uncertainties, the good cooperation between Indonesia and China reflects the strategic nature of the relationship between the two sides, and is positive energy for the region and the world. The relationship between the two countries has become an example of mutually beneficial cooperation among countries in the region. It is hoped that the CIIE can play a positive role in promoting world economic growth and recovery and provide a platform for dialogue.

(CCTV reporter Zhao Chaoyi and Zhu Ruomeng)