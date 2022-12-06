Thousands flee Indonesian volcano as ash shoots into the sky

Overseas Network, December 5th According to the US “Newsweek” report, Mount Semeru in eastern Java, Indonesia, erupted on the 4th. The Indonesian government raised the alert level of the volcano to the highest level. The eruption caused thousands of local people to flee in an emergency.

Some videos on social media showed that the volcano spewed ash into the air, covering many surrounding areas. The Indonesian government reminded people not to enter the 8-kilometer area around the crater and to be careful of lava.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Resilience Agency stated on social media that nearly 2,000 people have been displaced due to volcanic activity, and there are no reports of casualties. Rescue, search and evacuation work will continue. The agency has distributed tens of thousands of masks, hoping to help reduce the impact of volcanic ash on people’s respiratory health.

Mount Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia and has erupted several times in recent years. The volcano also erupted violently last December, killing dozens of people.