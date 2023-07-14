INEOS AUTOMOTIVE Great success and many initiatives at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 – Companies

World debut of the new Grenadier Quartermaster, a double-cab pick-up that will see its order book open in Italy on August 1, 2023.

World premiere of the Grenadier Hydrogen Demonstrator, which demonstrates INEOS Automotive’s determination to make highly efficient and emission-free cars.

On the first day of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, INEOS Automotive unveiled the new Grenadier Quartermaster, displayed the Grenadier Hydrogen Demonstrator, created excitement with a spectacular stunt and delivered its first commercial upgrade since the award-winning Grenadier rolled off the production line.

INEOS Automotive’s second model line, a Double Cab pick-up, is available to order starting today for customers in the UK, Germany, Australia and the UAE and will be available to order from 1 August for all other markets, including the ‘Italy. The only exceptions are North America and Canada, where orders will start in 2024. With its extended long wheelbase chassis, the Quartermaster can carry one Euro pallet, has a payload of 760kg and class-leading off-road performance. It will be produced together with the Station Wagon in Hambach, France.

Based on the same platform as the Grenadier, the vehicle, the result of INEOS R&D, uses the BMW Group’s latest generation 400-volt fuel cell architecture and demonstrates that long-range zero-emission technology is ready for the 4X4 vehicles.

Emblematic of Britain’s rich motoring heritage, Belstaff’s iconic Trialmaster jacket celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, just as Goodwood celebrates 75 years of motorsport. To honor both milestones, Belstaff and INEOS Automotive have joined forces and brought together 75 historic and modern off-road motorcycles which, led by seven-time outdoor trial motorcycle world champion Dougie Lampkin, tackled the famous uphill time trial of the Festival of Speed.

The parade was opened by the Grenadier Quartermaster, who later became the main prop for Lampkin’s signature motorcycle stunts, in front of Goodwood House and the packed grandstands.

Finally, more than 5,000 Grenadiers have left the Hambach plant, destined for customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. By the end of the year, INEOS Automotive is expected to have delivered more than 15,000 vehicles. This will be achieved by adding a second shift at the plant starting next month, thereby doubling the pace of production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

