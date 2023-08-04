INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster pickup is available to order in Italy. “Perfect for off-roading” – Companies

After the presentation at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the orders in Italy of the new INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster officially open.

While sharing much of the architecture and components with the station wagon variant, the Grenadier Quartermaster’s strong and rigid box-section ladder frame is 305mm longer. This additional space offers a wider and more versatile load compartment, with a length of 1,564mm and a width of 1,619mm, enough to easily carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet.

With a load capacity of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Grenadier Station Wagon and a wide range of available accessories, the Grenadier Quartermaster is capable of carrying five people and all of their bulkier luggage. The credit for its versatility, perfect for everyday use, goes to four tie-down rings in the load compartment (with roof bars available as an option), 400 watt Power Take-Off, integrated mounting bar and a generous 1,280 mm tailgate capable of supporting 225 kg of weight when unfolded.

Like the Station Wagon variant, the pickup is powered by turbocharged 3-litre straight-six BMW petrol and diesel engines and features an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Center differential lock and two-speed reduction gear are standard (front and rear locks are available as options). The Grenadier Quartermaster also features the same robust 5-link suspension front and rear, Carraro rigid axles, powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball rack.

The Grenadier Quartermaster delivers excellent off-road performance with 264mm ground clearance, 800mm wading depth, and approach, breakover and departure angles that no other production pickup truck can match. The model range will mirror that of the station wagon variant and is available in standard trim as well as Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim levels, all with commercial vehicle classification N1 in the European Union.

A wide range of bespoke accessories will be available for the Quartermaster model for those wishing to personalize the vehicle to suit their specific needs. A sturdy frame and a waterproof canvas cover or a lockable roller tonneau cover can be fitted in the load compartment. The roof rack further increases the load capacity and offers a wide range of supports that allow you to carry what is needed for each expedition, such as jerry cans, sand plates and shovels.

