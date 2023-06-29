INEOS The new Grenadier Quartermaster will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 – Companies

On the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023, scheduled from 13 to 16 July, INEOS Automotive will amaze everyone by presenting the world premiere of the new Grenadier Quartermaster, the Double Cab Pick-Up variant of the award-winning Grenadier.

The vehicle will be unveiled on 13 July and will then take part in the famous uphill time trial alongside other well-known faces of the Festival to celebrate two very special motoring anniversaries: the 75th of motorsports at Goodwood and the 75th of the Belstaff Trialmaster jacket which gives its name to one of the fittings of the Grenadier.

Also making its debut is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV), a vehicle showcasing hydrogen fuel cell technology, a clear representation of what the road to a zero-emission future of extended-range 4x4s holds.

The Grenadier Quartermaster and FCEV demonstration vehicle will be on display in the First Glance Paddock and will be driven daily up the famous climb during all four days of the Festival.

Exclusive to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, adventurous visitors will have the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of the Grenadier Estate to tackle a tough off-road course close to the main event at Goodwood’s Halnaker Chalk Pit. During the four days of the Festival, hundreds of seats will be made available for the daredevils who want to put the INEOS Automotive 4X4 to the test.

