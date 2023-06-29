Home » INEOS The new Grenadier Quartermaster will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 – Companies
World

INEOS The new Grenadier Quartermaster will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 – Companies

by admin
INEOS The new Grenadier Quartermaster will be unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 – Companies

On the occasion of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023, scheduled from 13 to 16 July, INEOS Automotive will amaze everyone by presenting the world premiere of the new Grenadier Quartermaster, the Double Cab Pick-Up variant of the award-winning Grenadier.

The vehicle will be unveiled on 13 July and will then take part in the famous uphill time trial alongside other well-known faces of the Festival to celebrate two very special motoring anniversaries: the 75th of motorsports at Goodwood and the 75th of the Belstaff Trialmaster jacket which gives its name to one of the fittings of the Grenadier.

Also making its debut is the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV), a vehicle showcasing hydrogen fuel cell technology, a clear representation of what the road to a zero-emission future of extended-range 4x4s holds.

The Grenadier Quartermaster and FCEV demonstration vehicle will be on display in the First Glance Paddock and will be driven daily up the famous climb during all four days of the Festival.

Exclusive to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, adventurous visitors will have the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of the Grenadier Estate to tackle a tough off-road course close to the main event at Goodwood’s Halnaker Chalk Pit. During the four days of the Festival, hundreds of seats will be made available for the daredevils who want to put the INEOS Automotive 4X4 to the test.

See also  The Polish Court: "Some EU rules incompatible with our constitution"

You may also like

“He’s a double”- Corriere TV

Udinese Market – Becao just has to choose...

Japan wants to relax arms export policy and...

Executor for apartments on Juzni Bulevar | Info

night of clashes and 150 arrests – Corriere...

A man shot dead a security guard in...

Chief Executive Li Jiachao described the significance of...

PETRONAS Here is the new MyPLI app for...

Titan, the debris of the imploded submarine brought...

Review of “Gemma Ray & The Death Bell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy